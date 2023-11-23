Islamic Jihad Announces Death of Hannah Katzir in Custody

The Islamic Jihad murdered Katzir’s husband and kidnapped her and her son on October 7. The Islamic Jihad is announcing that Hannah Katzir has died in custody. Hannah was 78 and needed life-saving mediation. Her husband was murdered and her son kidnapped., claiming the country passed on releasing “Katzir and a 12-year-old on humanitarian and medical grounds once certain conditions were right.
” Abu Hamza, a spokesman for the Al-Quds Bridges, in a statement announcing Katzir’s death on Tuesday, noted Islamic Jihad “previously expressed our readiness to release for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy’s procrastination led to the loss of her life.” “In light of this announcement, we renew our affirmation of renouncing our responsibility towards our enemy prisoners in light of the barbaric and frenzied bombing of every inch of the Gaza Strip,” Hamza said.Katzir was reportedly abducted along with her adult son on Oct.
