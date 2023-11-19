Impressive View of San Francisco Bay and Fleet Week

The view from my hotel room, overlooking the bay of San Francisco, is impressive and includes tall ships from the 19th century, and two of the city’s most famous landmarks: Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. I’m staying at The Argonaut Hotel, at Fisherman’s Wharf — arguably the busiest tourist spot in San Francisco — and thinking that it doesn’t get any better than this, when I suddenly hear loud roars outside.

As in the beloved poem The Night Before Christmas, “I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.” What I discovered was that I had a front-row seat to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels practising daring manoeuvres over the city’s landmarks. Unbeknownst to me, my three-day visit to San Francisco was happening during Fleet Week, an annual celebration of the U.S. armed forces, where thousands of spectators flock to the bay area to see members of the navy, marines and coast guard showcase their ships and airplanes’ capabilities. The fall event culminates with an air show that includes parachute jumpers and aerobatic demonstrations





