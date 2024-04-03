Halton District School Board in talks over renaming of Iroquois Ridge High School

The Halton District School Board has said they are actively in talks with their treaty partners and engaging in ongoing discussions with the Indigenous community regarding the proposed renaming of Iroquois Ridge High School in Oakville. However, prominent indigenous voices allege no such effort has been made and the decision was instead "guided in a bias way," according to Jody Harbour, co-founder of Grandmother’s Voice.
Harbour has children who have attended and will attend Iroquois Ridge High School. She is also a leader at Grandmother's Voice, an organization that aims to revive and amplify Indigenous ancestral insights and values, nurturing them for future generations. "My Father died at 52 only knowing he was an ‘Iroquois Indian.’ When I moved into this area 20 years ago, and saw the signs that said ‘Iroquois,’ it moved me to research and do my genealogy that found my family on Six Nations and put me on the path to co-create Grandmother’s Voice," Harbour sai
