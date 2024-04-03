Halton District School Board in talks over renaming of Iroquois Ridge High School

The Halton District School Board has said they are actively in talks with their treaty partners and engaging in ongoing discussions with the Indigenous community regarding the proposed renaming of Iroquois Ridge High School in Oakville. However, prominent indigenous voices allege no such effort has been made and the decision was instead "guided in a bias way," according to Jody Harbour, co-founder of Grandmother’s Voice.

Harbour has children who have attended and will attend Iroquois Ridge High School. She is also a leader at Grandmother's Voice, an organization that aims to revive and amplify Indigenous ancestral insights and values, nurturing them for future generations. "My Father died at 52 only knowing he was an ‘Iroquois Indian.’ When I moved into this area 20 years ago, and saw the signs that said ‘Iroquois,’ it moved me to research and do my genealogy that found my family on Six Nations and put me on the path to co-create Grandmother’s Voice," Harbour sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Linda Stone resigns as Durham District School Board trustee againThe Durham District School Board has a vacancy, following the resignation of Oshawa Trustee Linda Stone. Fellow trustees voted to accept the resignation on W

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »

Ottawa public school board, 3 Toronto-area school boards launch lawsuit against social media giantsThe Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and three school boards in the Toronto-area have launched legal action against social media giants, accusing them of 'disrupting students' fundamental right to education.'

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

OCDSB trustees vote for equity coach roles to support Arab, Muslim studentsThe Ottawa-Carleton District School Board sign at its main building on Greenbank Road.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

TDSB considering cuts to programming amid $20M deficit and many trustees are concernedThe Toronto District School Board is finalizing contingency plans in the event of closures.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

TDSB's adult classes at risk amid $27.6M deficitThe Toronto District School Board (TDSB) building at 5050 Yonge Street on February 1, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Program teaches computer skills through Indigenous musicA day-long workshop for Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board students was held on Thursday.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »