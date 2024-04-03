GE, 3M Spinoffs Join S&P 500, Divide Investors Over Valuation

GE and 3M spinoffs have been added to the S&P 500 index, causing a divide among investors over their valuation. Israel's Gantz has called for early elections, increasing tensions with Netanyahu. Ray Dalio defends his long-term investment in China. Mining for EV metals in Africa threatens gorillas and chimpanzees. Apollo is in talks to finance a renewed offer for Neiman by Saks. Trump is trying to court Palm Beach billionaires as the power of his rallies fades.

Business bankruptcies are increasing as a slow wave of failure speeds up. Telecom Italia may receive €1 billion from Italy after a ruling. L'Oreal is considering acquiring a stake in the €3 billion perfume brand Amouage. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel stuck at work. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is no longer an option as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Dale Jackson discusses tax tools that can help keep more money invested. Financial commentators suggest tapping into home equity for retirement income. A study finds that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%. Learn how to avoid financial scams

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Micro Computer rides AI server boom to join S&P 500Chipmaker enjoys a rare advantage among server makers that are trying to tap the generative AI boom

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Investors Bullish on GE Vernova Energy SpinoffBullish investors are betting it will defy the lackluster share price performance that has followed many corporate spinoffs over the last few decades. On Tuesday, the company’s energy spinoff – whose businesses include wind turbine production and powering data centres – began trading under the name of GE Vernova. GE Aerospace, which makes engines for commercial and military aircraft, kept the GE ticker symbol. Investors who held GE as of March 19 received one share of GE Vernova for every four shares of GE they owned. While spinoffs are typically designed to unlock value, many have been followed by unremarkable share price performance. A Bain & Co study of more than 350 spinoffs between 2000 and 2020 showed that spinoffs generated an average total investor return – defined as equity appreciation plus dividend yields – of 5.1 per cent a year over the three years after the split. That compares to an average annual 8.7 per cent total return for the S&P 500 during the same time frame

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

AI Will Suck Up 500% More Power in UK in 10 Years, Grid CEO SaysElectricity demand from UK data centers will jump sixfold over the next 10 years as a boom in artificial intelligence requires increased computing power, according to the head of National Grid Plc.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump’s Net Worth Hits $6.4 Billion, Making Him One of World’s 500 Richest PeopleDonald Trump’s business empire was supposed to be in peril like never before on Monday. Instead, it turned into the single-greatest day on record for the former president’s wealth.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Oppenheimer raises S&P 500 target to 5,500: Here's whyOppenheimer Asset Management Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus revised his forecast for the S&P 500 (^GSPC), upping the index's year-end target to...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Wall Street just gave its highest year-end forecast yet for the S&P 500Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »