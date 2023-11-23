Former Tenants Share Memories of Legendary Art Squat in Toronto

At 888 Dupont, the rent was dirt cheap, the rules were nonexistent and the parties were legendary. Now, with demolition underway, former tenants share their wildest memories of the city’s most storied art squat. Once demolition is complete, TAS will begin construction on a 155-unit apartment building. DUPONT STREET has had more lives than an alley cat. The site’s first building, a yarn factory, opened in 1921. Next came a print-and-paper company.

Then, during the Second World War, the British enlisted the space to build a wood-framed bomber dubbed the “Timber Terror.” Over the next several decades, 888 took on multiple forms, variously manufacturing brooms, furniture and boats. It wasn’t until the 1990s, when a retired mechanic named Karl Nodel bought the building, that 888 began to take on a mythical status among the city’s artists. According to former tenants, Nodel appreciated eccentricity and primarily rented to creative types. Officially, tenants were allowed to work, but not live, at 888—but almost everybody ignored that rule. Also: rules in genera





