Former Quinnipiac Bobcats Forward Jacob Quillan Signs Entry-Level Contract with Toronto Maple Leafs

Former Quinnipiac Bobcats forward Jacob Quillan signed an entry-level contract on Monday with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Nova Scotia product notched 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 39 games, he was second in goals, first in assists and second in points among Bobcats’ skaters. Today on Daily Faceoff Live, prospect analyst Steven Ellis weighed in on the signing and gave an NHL comparable.There has been so much talk about Collin Graf being the No.

1 guy out of this NCAA class but with all due respect I think the No. 1 undrafted free agent in terms of ceiling is Jacob Quillan, a Nova Scotia kid who ends up signing with the Maple Leafs yesterday, what is his ceiling?Yeah I think with Quillan you won’t get a guy who can consistently put up 40-50 points a season in the NHL. What you are going to get is a guy who can play a full 200-foot game every single game and for Leafs fans maybe look at a more skilled Pontus Holmber

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.



Quillan notched 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 39 games with Quinnipiac.

