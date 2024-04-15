Former Movie Armourer Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Shooting on Set

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armourer on the movie Rust, listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court in Santa Fe, N.M., on March 6.

The sentence against Gutierrez-Reed was delivered by New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Summer, who is overseeing proceedings against Baldwin. The judge said anything less than the maximum sentence would not be appropriate given that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness amounted to a serious violent offence. Friends and family recalled Hutchins as courageous, tenacious and compassionate – a “bright beam of light” who could have gone on to accomplish great things within the film industry.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child. There’s no words to describe,” Solovey said in her native language. Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed’s relatively young age “and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward.” Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.

Movie Armourer Sentenced Prison Fatal Shooting Cinematographer Western Film Justice Safety Measures

