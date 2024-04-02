Former Liberal MP testifies in federal inquiry on foreign interference

Former Liberal MP Han Dong testifies in front of a federal inquiry into foreign interference into Canada's last two elections. He denies allegations of Chinese meddling and claims legal action against Global News.

Dong admits that international students from China were encouraged to register as Liberal members during his nomination race in 2021.

