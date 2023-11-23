Former High School Site to be Transformed into Residential Community

The former Viscount Bennett High School site is set to be transformed into multi-residential buildings that will connect with the existing community. After being vacant since 2018, the property will be developed by Minto Communities, creating a new vision for the site with distinctive green spaces.





