Food Banks in Durham Region Seek Donations on 'All Essentials Saturday'

Food banks across Durham Region are asking for donations of non-perishable items on 'All Essentials Saturday' to restock their shelves. The founder of SOCKS Oshawa-Whitby organized the effort to address the great need in the community.

People are encouraged to contribute even one small item as it can make a huge difference collectively.

