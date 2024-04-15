Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building in South Edmonton

Edmonton firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m. on April 14, 2024.A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in south Edmonton on Sunday night., told Global News crews were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m.
He said firefighters saw a number of residents had already escaped the building while others were trying to get away from the fire by heading to their balconies.“One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person on scene was treated for cuts while they were trying to self-rescue out of the basement.”
Norrish added that a number of pets were rescued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no immediate word on a damage estimate.Man arrested for alleged assault on Toronto police officer after his rescue from apartment fireDentists hesitant to sign up for federal dental plan; seniors advised to look at all options
