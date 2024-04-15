Fire Breaks Out at Apartment Building in South Edmonton

Edmonton firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m. on April 14, 2024.A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment building in south Edmonton on Sunday night., told Global News crews were called to a three-storey building in the area of 80th Avenue and 106th Street at 9:28 p.m.

He said firefighters saw a number of residents had already escaped the building while others were trying to get away from the fire by heading to their balconies.“One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another person on scene was treated for cuts while they were trying to self-rescue out of the basement.”

Norrish added that a number of pets were rescued. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no immediate word on a damage estimate.Man arrested for alleged assault on Toronto police officer after his rescue from apartment fireDentists hesitant to sign up for federal dental plan; seniors advised to look at all options

Fire Apartment Building South Edmonton Residents Balconies Hospital Smoke Inhalation Cuts Pets Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ratification votes held for City of Edmonton, Edmonton Public Library CSU 52 members after strike avertedA ratification vote is underway for members of Civic Service Union 52 after a tentative deal between the union and the City of Edmonton was reached last week.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Hyman, Draisaitl push Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavidEDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers plotted the correct course even without their captain on Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Hyman, Draisaitl push Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavidEDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers plotted the correct course even without their captain on Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Hyman, Draisaitl push Oilers to 5-1 win over Golden Knights without McDavidEDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers plotted the correct course even without their captain on Wednesday.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Alleged break-in leads to early morning fire in southeast EdmontonOne person, who Edmonton police allege caused a fire at a building in Capilano, was taken to hospital early Saturday morning.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Edmonton’s fire department looks to send firefighters to fewer medical callsEdmonton Fire Rescue Services is about to implement a four-point plan in an effort to bring down the number of medical calls firefighters are sent to.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »