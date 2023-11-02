Exclusive-Canadian winner of gas rights on Congo's 'killer' Lake Kivu failed criteria

The auction, which took place last year, was the first of its kind to be conducted in Congo under a law from 2015 that was designed to promote transparency in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, a technical report assessing the bid, dated Dec. 8 2022, appeared to have been altered in Alfajiri's favour, according to the documents and the sources. The documents do not show why Alfajiri was included in the auction, who requested that the report be edited, or why.

In a written reply on Oct. 23, Alfajiri's founder and chief executive Christian Hamuli called the process "rigorous, transparent and credible." Specifically, articles 66 and 67 of the regulations say offers will be rejected if they do not meet certain conditions including "the presentation of balance sheets and statements from the last three financial years."The first hurdle to clear was the pre-selection stage where a panel of government oil sector officials and technical experts evaluated the suitability of the companies competing for the three blocks.

"The rule is clear. A company applying for pre-selection must provide proof of its accounts and balance sheets for the past three years," he said. He declined to comment on the merits of individual companies.

He said Alfajiri scored highly enough to make it through the pre-selection stage despite its lack of paperwork. Alfajiri's bid performed badly on several criteria at this stage, and a report from the panel dated Dec. 8, 2022 showed it received the lowest suitability score among the three bidders.

