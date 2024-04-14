Emerging Markets Battle Weak Currencies as Dollar Crushes Peers

Emerging Markets Battle Weak Currencies as Dollar Crushes PeersLME Bans New Russian Metal, But Braces for a Flood of Old StockMetal Traders Get Ready for Fireworks After LME Russia BanVenezuela Confirms Meeting with US, Says Qatar Deal BreachedFuture of the Most Versatile Food Oil May Lie in Latin AmericaA $150 Billion Fortune Bolsters Qatari Royals at Critical MomentAt a Brooklyn Pawnshop, Customers Are Flooding In to Sell GoldUS Regional Banks Dramatically Step Up Loans to Oil and...

Emerging Markets Battle Weak Currencies as Dollar Crushes PeersCurrency intervention has become a key battleground in emerging markets, especially Asia, as the latest leg up in the dollar piles pressure on officials to act.

Sovereign Distress Lingers in Latin America Despite Rally in Emerging MarketsLatin America’s troubled countries are lingering in debt limbo — avoiding default but weighed down by political woes that keep their bonds in distressed territory.

Wall Street Hunts AI Winners Beyond Nvidia in Emerging MarketsSome of the world’s biggest money managers are searching for the next wave of artificial intelligence winners beyond the US.

Emerging Markets Fall With Caution on US Inflation, Yuan PolicyMost emerging market currencies fell Wednesday with money managers rebalancing positions at the end of the first quarter and as traders awaited remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

IKEA Foundation backs emerging market EV push with $100 million grantThe Drive Electric Campaign said donation would be used to help support lobbying efforts and campaign for the EV transition Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia

Ford Delays Big Electric SUV Until 2027 as EV Demand Stays WeakFord Motor Co. is delaying the roll out of an electric three-row sport utility vehicle by two years, extending the layoff of 2,700 workers in Canada who were set to begin building it in 2025.

