Daniel Vogelbach Signs with Blue Jays as DH

Daniel Vogelbach is a 31-year-old left-handed hitting DH (occasional first baseman) who signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays. He has played 8 seasons in the MLB and has a career batting average of .

220 with 80 home runs. Last year, he played 104 games for the Mets. He had a good spring with the Jays, hitting .243 with 3 home runs. He will likely serve as a pinch hitter unless there are injuries to Justin Turner or Vladimir Guerrero.

