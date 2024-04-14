Conjoined twins Lori and George Schappell, oldest living conjoined twins, die at 62

FILE - In this July 8, 2003 photo, Lori, left, and George Schappell , conjoined twins , are photographed in their Reading, Pa., apartment. Lori and George Schappell , who pursued separate careers, interests and relationships during lives that defied medical expectations , died April 7, 2024, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania . They were 62. READING, Pa. —

The twins, born Sept. 18, 1961, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, had distinct brains but were joined at the skull. George, who had spina bifida and was 4 inches shorter, was wheeled around by Lori on an adaptive wheeled stool. Despite each having to go where the other went, it was “very important” to both “to live as independently as possible,” the obituary said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Lori was once engaged to be married but that her fiance died in an automobile accident.The twins said in a 1997 documentary that they had different bathing schedules and showered one at a time. George spoke of giving someone you love and respect “the privacy and compromise in situations that you would want them to give you.” Lori said compromise meant "you don’t get everything you want right when you want it.

