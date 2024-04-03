Communicative Disorders Assistant Position Available

Communicative Disorders Assistant for a one-year contract to assist the supervising therapist (ST) to support children & youth in-Centre, in-home and/or in-school, within Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District (travel will be required). The position will be located out of one of THRIVE’s office in Sault Ste Marie. Both positions will start early January 2024. We believe in the power of teamwork and partnership, and achieving excellence through innovation, curiosity and optimism.

In addition to our fun and collaborative working environment, we also offer: a competitive salary, access to an Employee Family Assistance Program, a flexible schedule, vacation pay, paid time off during winter break office closure and optional participation in a defined benefit pension plan (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan HOOPP).Post-graduate diploma in Communicative Disorders Assistant from accredited college is require

