Chinese state influence operations in Canadian democracy revealed

The meddling was aimed at electing sympathetic MPs and targeting Conservative candidates, the public inquiry heard yesterday. Documents tabled at the commission on foreign interference show that the Security and Intelligence Threat to Elections Task Force had classified intelligence that outlined sophisticated Chinese state influence operations in Canadian democracy.

This information was never shared with the senior representatives of the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties who received national-security clearances to be briefed on foreign interference in the 2021 election.Han Dong appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Ottawa.This is the daily Morning Update newslette

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior bureaucrats withheld critical information on Chinese state interference in Canadian electionA group of senior bureaucrats responsible for overseeing the 2021 federal election never shared critical information about Chinese state interference aimed at electing sympathetic MPs and targeting Conservative candidates, the public inquiry into foreign interference heard today.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Canadian Court Nullifies Ruling Allowing Former Chinese Lieutenant-Colonel into CanadaA federal court judge has nullified an Immigration Appeal Division (IAD) ruling that allowed a former lieutenant-colonel of China’s People’s Liberation Army admitted into Canada. Now, a new admissibility hearing will be held for 44-year-old prospective immigrant Huajie Xu, also a former lecturer at the PLA Information Engineering University, China’s chief military academy for cyber and electronic warfare.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month with a visit to Canada’s first Chinese Canadian MuseumThe Chinese Canadian Museum is a four-storey tribute to culture and a must-see activity for locals and visiting culture buffs.

Source: vanmag_com - 🏆 55. / 59 Read more »

Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC to Kick Off Canadian ChampionshipThe Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC and Vancouver FC will kick off the Canadian Championship on April 23 in Calgary. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC will also take on League1 Ontario's Simcoe Country Rovers FC at Toronto's BMO Field on April 24. The preliminary stage will wrap with the CPL's HFX Wanderers hosting Ligue1 Quebec's CS St-Laurent on May 2. The six preliminary stage winners will advance to the quarterfinals, joined by reigning champion Vancouver Whitecaps and runner-up CF Montreal, both of whom received byes.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Rob Shaw: Accused Chinatown stabber 'calm' just hours before attack, documents revealNewly released documents dig into mental state of Blair Evan Donnelly

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Liberals shut down House Ethics Committee debate over whether to study Winnipeg lab leak documents: ‘this ...The Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »