Blazers Tie Game in Third Period, Giants Win in Shootout

The Blazers, who trailed 3-2 heading into the third period at Langley Events Centre, got a goal from Max Sullivan at 2:43 to tie the game at 3-3.

Julian Cull, Jaden Lipinski and Justin Ivanusec also scored for the Giants (5-6-1-0), who were outshot 34-31.The Giants went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-1.MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored three goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-4.Matej Kubiesa, Harrison Lodewyk, Hayden Pakkala and Krzysztof Macias scored for the Raiders (8-6-0-1).REGINA, Sask.

Terik Parascak scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Cougars (10-4-0-0), while Ondrej Becher and Koehn Ziemmer netted singles.CALGARY, Alta. — Sean Tschigerl scored twice and the Calgary Hitmen exploded for four second-period goals en route to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks. headtopics.com

Maxim Muranov, Oliver Tulk, David Adaszynski, Tyson Galloway and Carter MacAdams also scored for the Hitmen (6-7-2-0).* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

