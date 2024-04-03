Anaheim Ducks Defeat Calgary Flames 5-3

Alex Killorn scored twice including the game winner on Tuesday night to lead the slumping Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Troy Terry, with a goal and two assists, Mason McTavish and Cam Fowler rounded out the scoring for Anaheim (25-47-4). Rookie defenceman Olen Zellweger had three assists for his first career multi-point game. The Ducks snapped a five-game winless skid and were victorious for just the second time in their last 14 games (2-11-1).

Lukas Dostal made 21 stops for the victory and improved to 12-21-2. Andrei Kuzmenko, with a pair of goals, and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (34-35-5). The Flames have lost six of their last seven games. Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves in falling to 23-20-2. Tied after 40 minutes, Anaheim took the lead 1:52 into the third when Fowler jumped into the rush, took a pass from Trevor Zegras, and wired a shot inside the goalpost for his fifth goal of the season and first in 22 game

