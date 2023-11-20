84 Canadians and their family members leave Gaza Strip

Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say. “I want to thank all of our staff, including those working in the Emergency Watch and Response Center, for ensuring their safe passage to Cairo.”that indicated they would be permitted to leave the besieged territory. It was not immediately clear how many would be making the trip on Sunday.

Global Affairs previously stated in a Friday update that 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives had been able to leave Gaza to date. This latest update would mean that more than 400 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have crossed through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.





