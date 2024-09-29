Zorko Reveals Veteran Meeting That Sparked Lions' Resurgence

Former Brisbane Lions skipper Dayne Zorko says a meeting between a few of the club’s veterans at Round 12 helped turn the club around after a mediocre start to the year. Last year’s AFL grand finalists had an uncharacteristically poor first half of the 2024 season, with just four wins and one draw from their first 11 games. They sat 13th on the ladder and, with their year at a crossroads, needed something to change.

“He stuck by his word, that’s why he is the best in the world,” Zorko said. Zorko has remained a spiritual leader at the Lions after stepping down as skipper, including when reports of a dressing-room rift - allegedly emanating from an off-season trip — hit the club amid a 0-3 start to 2024. “We kept receipts on everything,” Zorko quipped. “We only deal in facts at the club. None of it was fact. “And if anything, thank you, because it galvanised us and made us even stronger and tighter.

