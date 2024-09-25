Zelenskyy Warns Of Russian Nuclear Plant Attack Plans As Putin Updates 'Nuclear Doctrine'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence uncovered Russia n plans to strike nuclear plants .Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the UN General Assembly about Russia 's apparent plans to strike nuclear power plants.

Mr Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly in New York the day after discussing his "victory plan" at a special meeting of the Security Council.lobbying allies to loosen restrictions on military aidJust hours after Mr Zelenskyy's speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was updating its "nuclear doctrine" – effectively rewriting the rules for its own weapons.

"Putin wants to leave them in the dark and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to suffer and surrender." He used his speech to push back on a "proposal for peace" backed by China and Brazil, which includes "no escalation of fighting" and an "international peace conference". Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko says if Australia's older tanks were eventually donated his country "will put them good to use".

