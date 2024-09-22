Woolworths launches new home burger range for 'restaurant-quality' meals

Woolworths has introduced a new burger range to help customers achieve what is says are “ restaurant experience ” burgers at home. It follows a new Woolworths consumer survey that found Australians were continuing to cut back on eating out and entertainment as a result of the cost-of-living crisis . Woolworth’s Home Burger range has 16 new products, including nine patties made with beef, three made with chicken and one pork option, that took over 12 months to design with Hilton Foods.

The products are on sale at all Woolworths supermarkets and online from Monday, September 23. Woolworth’s August Customer update found household spending on eating out is declining, with nine per cent more people choosing not to eat out in July 2024 compared to the year before. About 9 per cent more customers are also deciding to buy their essentials when they’re on promotion to save them a few more dollars a month.

