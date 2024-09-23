Woolworths and Coles Accused of Misleading 'Down Down' Promotions

The competition regulator provided an example of alleged conduct by Woolworths – which, alongside Coles , it has accused of briefly increasing prices on hundreds of products before placing them in discount promotions – by using its pricing of a 370g Oreo family pack.

It said that Coles offered the pack for $5.50 for all of 2021 and most of 2022 in its “Down Down” category, marked with a red sticker. The ACCC claims that Coles had planned the temporary price spike to establish a new higher “was” price for the subsequent promotion after receiving a request from the supplier for a price increase.

In court documents, the ACCC cited the example of a 16-pack of Strepsils honey and lemon throat lozenges sold at Coles. “The false or misleading representations concerned the price of household staples at a time of increasing cost of living pressures, and were made in the context of a program which Coles specifically promoted as being designed to help consumers make long-term savings on the cost of their groceries,” the ACCC said.

