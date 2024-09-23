Woman With 'Super Memory' Recalls Every Day Of Her Life

SBS On Demand Before receiving her formal diagnosis, Rebecca Sharrock put her ability to recall precise details from nearly every day of her life down to just having an 'unusual' memory. Rebecca, 34, is the only known person in Australia with highly superior autobiographical memory . Worldwide, fewer than 100 people have the condition and like Rebecca, most of them can accurately describe what they were doing on almost any given date.

"The things that we remember about ourselves are things that we think, this is me, this is about me," she told Insight. "And then as we have that identity, that can help to shape the sorts of things we tend to remember about ourselves." "Sweaty palms, dry mouth, elevated heart rate," is the description Chris Thompson-Lang gave Insight.

Memory H-SAM Autobiographical Memory Unique Condition Human Experience

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian woman Rebecca Olsen and son Charlie killed in US highway crash7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei dies after alleged attack by partnerFollowing the 'cowardly and senseless' death of Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, there have been calls to do more to combat gender-based violence.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Paris will name sport venue in honour of Rebecca Cheptegei, mayor announcesParis will pay tribute to the late Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports facility after her, mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after attack from partnerUgandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died, days after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Alleged killer of Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies in hospitalThe man accused of killing Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has reportedly died in hospital.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei in hospital after alleged fire attack7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »