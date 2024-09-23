Woman Found With Fatal Head Injuries Was 'Terrified' Of Ex-Partner

A woman found with mysterious and fatal head injuries was “terrified” of her former partner, an inquest into her death has been told. Elizabeth Britton was found in her Pottsville home, in northern NSW, on October 10, 2020, with blunt force head injuries. The injuries initially left her conscious but unable to speak and with very limited faculties. Despite efforts to reduce pressure on her brain she died in hospital several weeks later.

“She told me that Tony had gone round to Guenther’s and ripped the fly screen off,” Valerie Britton said. “She thought Tony was jealous. She thought that Tony thought she was having an affair with Guenther.” A witness, who told police she saw Siganto and Britton together on the day before she suffered her fatal injuries, is expected to appear at the inquest.

Murder Domestic Violence Inquest Head Injuries Fatal Accident

