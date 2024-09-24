Woman Dies Inside Suicide Capsule 'Sarco Pod' in Switzerland

The Sarco capsule is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber.The Sarco capsule is designed to allow a person inside to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber.Swiss police say they have opened a criminal investigation and arrested several people after the suspected death of a woman in a so-called suicide capsule.

A German scientist, Florian Willet, is thought to have been the only person present at the woman’s death. He is one of the leading members of the Last Resort, an organisation responsible for the capsule and the Swiss arm of Exit International, a nonprofit organisation that lobbies for the legalisation of assisted suicide.her death had been “peaceful, quick and dignified”.

