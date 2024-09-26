Westpac Reveals Australia's Most Scammed Postcodes

With Australians losing $2.74 billion to scams in 2023, it is clear many of us are still falling for the the ever-growing list of sneaky tactics being used by cybercriminals to steal our money. However some fall victim more than others, according to Westpac , and it all depends on where we live. New data gathered by the bank has revealed the most scammed postcodes across the country, determined by reports from customers between January 2022 and April 2024.

The top types of scams resulting in the biggest financial losses for Australians were investment scams, business email compromise scams, remote access scams, romance scams and impersonation scams. The data also found that 61 to 75-year-olds were the most likely to succumb to a scam, with people in this age bracket making up almost 32 per cent of all reported cases. Westpac’s head of fraud prevention Ben Young said scammers and their tactics were constantly evolving.

Scams Cybercrime Westpac Data Analysis Fraud Prevention

