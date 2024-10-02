Walz and Vance Face Off in Highly Anticipated Vice Presidential Debate

Minnesota Governor and Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz and Ohio Senator and Republican VP nominee JD Vance are facing off in the vice presidential debate . Join Sky News Australia on Wednesday at 11am to watch the highly anticipated debate in full.Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are facing off in the first and likely only vice presidential debate ahead of the US election on Tuesday night local time.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are facing off in the first and likely only vice presidential debate ahead of the US election on Tuesday night local time. Picture: ANGELA WEISS / AFPThe Minnesota Governor was asked whether he could explain the discrepancy over his own claim that he was in Hong Kong during the protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 which were held primarily across April and May, despite reports he didn't travel to Asia until August.

"That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years. That is the facilitation of illegal immigration by our own leadership," he said.Moderator Margaret Brennan could see the funny side as both Walz's and Vance's mics were muted. Picture: CBS NewsJD Vance has addressed the US' immigration troubles, explaining his concerns for Americans in areas overwhelmed by migrants.

"It is a disgrace, Tim. And I actually think, I agree with you, I think you want to solve this problem, but I don't think Kamala Harris does.The question of climate change was discussed in reference to the devastating Hurricane Helene that ravaged several American states last week.

US Election Vice Presidential Debate Tim Walz JD Vance Politics CBS News

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch JD Vance, Tim Walz face-off in CBS News Vice Presidential DebateMinnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance will appeal to voters this week in a debate which could determine the outcome of the presidential election in November.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Tim Walz and JD Vance to spar in US vice presidential debate 20247NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

US VP debate: when and how to watch the Walz-Vance vice-presidential debate in AustraliaJD Vance and Tim Walz will participate in a 90-minute debate at 11am AEST on Wednesday – here’s what Australians can expect

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

What we know so far about JD Vance and Tim Walz’s debate stylesUS vice-presidential candidates will be on their biggest debate stages of their careers for the CBS-hosted event

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

VP debate live: JD Vance and Tim Walz face off in New YorkThe debate between the US vice-presidential candidates will be held in New York City. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

The Vice Presidential Debate: A Battle for the Soul of AmericaThis article argues that the upcoming vice presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz is significant because it represents two contrasting visions of America and US politics. The authors highlight how Walz embodies a traditional, relatable American figure while Vance represents a more modern, perhaps divisive, approach.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »