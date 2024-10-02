Walz and Vance Face Off in Highly Anticipated Vice Presidential Debate

Minnesota Governor and Democrat VP nominee Tim Walz and Ohio Senator and Republican VP nominee JD Vance are facing off in the vice presidential debate . Join Sky News Australia on Wednesday at 11am to watch the highly anticipated debate in full.Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are facing off in the first and likely only vice presidential debate ahead of the US election on Tuesday night local time.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are facing off in the first and likely only vice presidential debate ahead of the US election on Tuesday night local time. Picture: ANGELA WEISS / AFPThe Minnesota Governor was asked whether he could explain the discrepancy over his own claim that he was in Hong Kong during the protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 which were held primarily across April and May, despite reports he didn't travel to Asia until August.
"That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years. That is the facilitation of illegal immigration by our own leadership," he said.Moderator Margaret Brennan could see the funny side as both Walz's and Vance's mics were muted. Picture: CBS NewsJD Vance has addressed the US' immigration troubles, explaining his concerns for Americans in areas overwhelmed by migrants.
"It is a disgrace, Tim. And I actually think, I agree with you, I think you want to solve this problem, but I don't think Kamala Harris does.The question of climate change was discussed in reference to the devastating Hurricane Helene that ravaged several American states last week.
