WADA Appeals Against Sinner 'No Fault' Ruling

Jannik Sinner said he was “very disappointed” and “surprised” to be facing the renewed threat of a ban after the World Anti- Doping Agency launched an appeal against a ruling of “no fault or negligence” for two positive tests the world No 1 returned in March.
Sinner, who won the US Open earlier this month, twice tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March but on 20 August an independent tribunal determined he was not to blame and imposed no punishment.The tribunal accepted Sinner’s explanation that the banned substance entered his body as a result of a massage from his physio, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat a cut on a finger.
Speaking after he rallied to beat Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the China Open, Sinner said: “I’m very disappointed and also surprised by the appeal. I was not expecting it. Maybe they just want to make sure everything is in the right position.” A Wada statement said: “It is Wada’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules. Wada is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. Wada is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.
“The process was run according to world anti-doping code guidelines. However, the ITIA acknowledges and respects Wada’s right to appeal the independent tribunal’s decision in the court of arbitration for sport.”
Jannik Sinner Tennis WADA Doping Appeal
