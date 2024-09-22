Volunteers Facing Ageing Crisis As Australians Give Back Less

Warrnambool Coastguard volunteers Jess Hayden and Basil David say they have benefited in all areas of their lives since starting at the service.
" go out there and subject themselves to terrific privations and pressures because they think it is a worthwhile thing to do," he says.As volunteers like Bill grow older and are forced to take a step back, organisations are facing the challenge of bringing in younger people to pick up the baton."We're getting older of course. I'm one of the worst examples, but we've got others who are well in their 80s working ," he says.
The biggest concern was that current volunteers were getting older and looking to finish up their community roles. Basil David and Jess Hayden, who are both in their mid-20s, are bucking the trend by making time to volunteer for the Warrnambool Coastguard."You get to meet a lot of people and these people have got a lot of experience to give," he says."Not only just in volunteering but also day-to-day life as well," he says."You spend four hours in the ocean together and you've got something to talk about.
Volunteers Community Australia Aging Population Volunteering Decline
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »