Victorian Child Protection Agency Bans Staff From Using ChatGPT After Report Found To Have Been Drafted By AI

The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing reported a matter to the Office of the Victoria n Information Commissioner after a worker was suspected of using ChatGPT when drafting a protection application report.The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing reported a matter to the Office of the Victoria n Information Commissioner after a worker was suspected of using ChatGPT when drafting a protection application report.

Ovic said the report had been submitted to the children’s court in a case concerning a young child whose parents had been charged in relation to sexual offences. The charges did not relate to offences against the child.released Tuesday, the commissioner, Sean Morrison, found there were multiple indications throughout the report that ChatGPT had been used. This included the use of language not standard under child protection guidelines and inappropriate sentence structures.

Entering the information into ChatGPT was an unauthorised disclosure of information in the department’s control, Ovic said. In response, the department said it accepted the findings and would work to implement the orders. It said it no longer employed the worker.

