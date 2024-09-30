Victorian Barrister Doubles Down on Refusal to Acknowledge Traditional Owners

A Victorian barrister attacked as"racist" for her opposition to constant acknowledgements of country statements has doubled down, stating the"implicit ceding of sovereignty" is undermining support for Australia 's legal system.A top Victorian barrister has doubled down on her refusal to acknowledge traditional owners of the land, hitting back at critics who accused her of racism.

A top Victorian barrister has doubled down on her refusal to acknowledge traditional owners of the land, hitting back at critics who accused her of racism. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images. “They've almost essentially lost the argument as soon as they make that attack, because they're not addressing the underlying issue.”

Victorian Bar Council member Lana Collaris says she was tired of the “constant repetition” of the acknowledgements of country and their"implicit ceding of sovereignty". Picture: Sky News Australia “The fundamental guiding principle of our Constitution today is equality of citizenship, and if you're going to take a stand that's different to that by making these repeated acknowledgments of country – which repeatedly chip away at that sovereignty – then I think Australians have an instinct, and they know that something is not quite right.

Australia Barrister Racism Traditional Owners Sovereignty

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo drops push to recuse all Victorian judges from lawsuitThe gangland barrister-turned-informant has backed down from her application to have a non-Victorian judge preside over her lawsuit against the police force.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Elon Musk doubles down on 'fascists' comment after Anthony Albanese hits backThe federal government proposed new laws this week that could see social media companies fined up to 5 per cent of their annual turnover for spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Trump doubles down on migrant deportation, Pope tells Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’Pope Francis said migration was a right described in Scripture and it’s a “grave sin” to not welcome strangers. But he was also blunt on the candidates’ abortion stances.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Stripped-down Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 to use millions of Victorian government moneyNationals leader David Littleproud said Victorians will be 'embarrassed' as Glasgow underlines its bid for a streamlined 2026 Commonwealth Games, almost exclusively funded by $200 million of state government money.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Trump Doubles Down on Lies and Conspiracy Theories After Debate LossFollowing his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump continues to peddle baseless claims and conspiracy theories, including allegations that Harris received questions in advance and that Haitian migrants are eating pets. He ignores factual rebuttals and relies on hearsay as 'proof,' further dividing the country.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Trump doubles down on migrant deportation, Pope tells Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’Pope Francis said migration was a right described in Scripture and it’s a “grave sin” to not welcome strangers. But he was also blunt on the candidates’ abortion stances.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »