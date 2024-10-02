Vance and Walz Debate: A Look at Republican and Democratic Visions

With the selection of J.D. Vance to be his vice president, Donald Trump wanted to double down on his America First agenda to make sure that he – the living martyr – wins re-election. And, with Vance as his political heir, Trump wanted to ensure that he supplanted Ronald Reagan as the greatest Republican of the past 120 years.to face his direct political enemy with civility. Trump will not be happy that Vance said Walz “even sounds pretty good” on the structure of the tax system.

This debate did not resolve a lingering issue with Vance: at age 39, with only two years’ experience in the Senate, is he really –– ready to become the president if Trump, who would be the oldest person elected president, dies in office? Vance, who is not popular, did not make the vicious personal attacks that Trump makes every day. As Trump’s final campaign progresses, he is becoming even more incandescent, extreme and reckless. “Kamala is mentally impaired … Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,” Trump told a rally last week. The crowd laughed at that one.Vance followed Trump’s wake in pounding the bedrock of this campaign – immigration – but without Trump’s venom.

