US Ticketing Platform Lyte Shuts Down, Leaving Australian Festivals in the Lurch

Lost Paradise has put ticket sales on hold while the festival tries to get more information from Lyte senior team members.Queensland festival Rabbits Eat Lettuce has already moved ticket sales to Australia n owned company Humanitix for its multi-day event next Easter.The ticket-selling platform that has been supporting two major Australia n music festivals has suddenly closed, with festival goers worried what it means for the events.

Festival goers like Callum Hendry-Hodsdon had raised the alarm about Lyte’s ticketing issues on Lost Paradise festival’s Instagram page."I got tickets for Lost Paradise pretty much as soon as they went on sale," he said.Callum said he tried to upgrade their tickets online, but the website wasn’t working.

Billboard reported documents from the lawsuits show Lyte’s main source of revenue came from working directly with promoters to scalp hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of VIP tickets for their events. "There's a number of ticketing agencies, and it's just trying to find the one that has the right functions and ticks the boxes.Later, Mr Lamir was contacted by Lyte’s chief financial officer, who said the company had suspended operations.

