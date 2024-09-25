US Stocks Drift After Record Highs as Markets Take a Pause

US stocks are drifting around their records as financial markets around the world take a pause following big recent moves.

The next date on the calendar circled for a potentially big market move is next week, when the latest monthly update on the US job market will arrive. Slowing hiring in the world’s largest economy has become the top concern among investors, now that inflation has eased significantly from its peak two summers ago.

Trump Media & Technology Group jumped 10.2 per cent and was on track for its first back-to-back gain in two weeks. The stock had been struggling amid speculation about when former President Donald Trump may sell some of his shares in the company behind the Truth Social network, now that he is free to do so.

A separate report released Wednesday morning said sales of new homes across the country slowed in August, but not by as much as economists feared.

Stocks Markets Record Highs US Economy Interest Rates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young gun breaks record in stunning blitz as Aussie bowling stocks bursting at the seamsCricket: Sam Elliott has taken a spectacular 7-wicket haul for Victoria against Tasmania, in a cracking display of fast bowling.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

MYR ASX: Can Olivia Wirth right the three-decade drift at Myer?The former Qantas executive has inherited the start of a turnaround at retail’s grand dame. But there is plenty more to do, starting with finding profit growth.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia flies unknown teenager Mahli Beardman into squad for England ODIs to boost depleted pace stocksAustralia adds teenager Mahli Beardman to its touring party for the ODIs against England, with the quick on stand-by to play in the five-match series.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

PLS ASX: Lithium, uranium stocks rally as investors turn bullish on commoditiesAustralian miners are on track for their best week so far this year as investors rush back to the beaten-up sector in hopes the commodities comeback is just beginning.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

PDN ASX: Uranium stocks rally after Putin threatens to cut supplyCommodity markets have been rocked after the Russian president suggested limiting metal exports, but pundits are divided on whether he will follow through.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ASX rises after Wall Street seesaw; Lithium stocks jump againThe domestic sharemarket opened stronger on Thursday after most US stocks fell overnight, as traders reduced their expectations for Federal Reserve interest relief.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »