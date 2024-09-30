Up To Six Protesters Could Face Prosecution Over Role In Rallies

Up to six protesters could face prosecution over their role in weekend rallies which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dubbed “worrying”. At pro-Palestine rallies in Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday, some attendees carried Hezbollah flags and held portraits of the group’s slain leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. Mr Albanese on Monday warned against importing “radical ideologies and conflict”.

He said it was “completely unacceptable” that no immediate arrests or moves to act on visas had occurred since the protests, and compared the placards of Nasrallah to glorifying Adolf Hitler or Osama bin Laden. “There is an absolute outrage in relation to the glorification of a terrorist leader, which surely must be against the Australian law; and if it’s not, the Parliament should be recalled to pass a law that prohibits that from happening,” Mr Dutton said.

Australia Protests Terrorism Hezbollah Counter-Terrorism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Protesters in Melbourne Fly Hezbollah's Flag, Foreign Minister Penny Wong Slammed Over Her Israel StanceMelbourne protests saw the display of Hezbollah flags and criticism directed at Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong regarding her stance on Israel. Additionally, former U.S. President Donald Trump made controversial remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Anti-war protesters descend on Melbourne arms expo as police begin massive operationThousands of anti-war protesters have started to converge on Melbourne's CBD as part of a large-scale demonstration against the Land Forces International Defence Exposition.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Police chief lashes ‘hypocritical’ protesters as city prepares for more unrestAnti-war protesters have vowed to return for more demonstrations against the Land Forces expo after a day of violent clashes with police.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Five arrested as anti-war protesters take to Melbourne streets for second dayA 19-year-old protester who was arrested yesterday criticised the actions of police.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Protesters pour into streets after death of Israeli hostages held by HamasBenjamin Netanyahu faces growing calls to end nearly 11 months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza with a deal that includes a cease-fire and the release of remaining hostages.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Live: Thousands of protesters disrupt Land Forces defence expo in Melbourne's CBDCapsicum spray has been used by police and protesters have been detained as demonstrations outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center escalate. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »