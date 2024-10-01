University Responses To Anti-Semitism 'Woefully Inadequate': Senate Inquiry

A Labor-led committee examining university responses to anti-Semitism on campus says their answers were "woefully inadequate".

University of Sydney vice-chancellor Mark Scott told the inquiry last month he had "failed" Jewish students in his handling of the Students for Palestine protests, labelling the testimony of some students "heartbreaking". "The committee considers that the universities' responses to this issue are remarkably similar to their historically poor responses to sexual assault and harassment."

"One of the most powerful reasons for a commission of inquiry is to provide confidence to members of the Jewish community … that they can safely make a submission without fear of reprisals, retaliation, vilification, bullying or even threats to physical safety," the Coalition senators said.

Politics Anti-Semitism Universities Senate Inquiry Royal Commission Student Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Muslim leaders set deadline for Islamophobia envoy, months after anti-Semitism envoy appointedIn July, the government appointed an anti-Semitism envoy and announced an Islamophobia equivalent would soon follow. Ten weeks on, the Islamophobia position remains vacant.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia's Lenient Approach to Juvenile Bullying and Parental ResponsesThis episode of 'Scene Investigation' features Zhang Zhuoxuan, Principal Lawyer at Lawren Legal, discussing Australia's lenient legal system for juvenile crimes. She offers parents guidance on addressing school bullying, emphasizing the complexities of holding minors accountable and highlighting the increasing challenges posed by cyberbullying.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Catholic University Criticizes Pope Francis' Stance on WomenUCLouvain, a Catholic university in Belgium, issued a strongly worded statement criticizing Pope Francis' views on women's roles in society shortly after his speech at the institution. Professors and students expressed their 'incomprehension and disapproval' of the Pope's stance.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Revealed: The number of students each university is set to lose under crackdownNSW will lose almost 13,000 students, representing a hit of hundreds of millions of dollars in direct revenue. See the full list.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘It was a shock’: The limit on foreign students for every university revealedVice chancellors say they were blindsided by limits that kneecap institutions that achieved strong growth this year.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

University student had ‘knife in either hand’ in alleged attack against boyfriendThe president of the UTS Events Society allegedly stabbed the man in a jealous rage over texts from his ex-partner.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »