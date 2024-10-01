UK Arranges Flight From Beirut As Violence Escalates In Lebanon

The UK is arranging a flight from Beirut to evacuate British nationals and their families from Lebanon amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah . The move comes as Germany also begins evacuating embassy staff and other countries urge citizens to leave the region. British nationals, including spouses, partners, and children under 18, are eligible for the evacuation flight, with vulnerable individuals prioritized.
The UK government confirmed that there are around 5,000 British single and dual nationals in southern Lebanon and sealed-off communities along its northern border. At least 95 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.\British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Britons in Lebanon to leave immediately, stating that the situation is volatile and could deteriorate rapidly. He stressed that further evacuation may not be guaranteed. The UK has deployed military assets to Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean as a precautionary measure in case an evacuation becomes necessary. However, ministers have emphasized that immediate departure is crucial.\The UK joins several other countries in making arrangements or contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. Cyprus, being the closest EU member to the Middle East, is likely to serve as the main hub for evacuations, having handled a significant number of people fleeing the Hezbollah-Israel war in 2006. Neighboring Turkey has also offered facilities to assist with evacuations. Germany has already ordered the deployment of dozens of troops to Cyprus to help prepare for various scenarios, including the evacuation of Americans from Lebanon
Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Evacuation UK Germany
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »