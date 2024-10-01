UK Arranges Flight From Beirut As Violence Escalates In Lebanon

The UK is arranging a flight from Beirut to evacuate British nationals and their families from Lebanon amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah . The move comes as Germany also begins evacuating embassy staff and other countries urge citizens to leave the region. British nationals, including spouses, partners, and children under 18, are eligible for the evacuation flight, with vulnerable individuals prioritized.

The UK government confirmed that there are around 5,000 British single and dual nationals in southern Lebanon and sealed-off communities along its northern border. At least 95 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.\British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Britons in Lebanon to leave immediately, stating that the situation is volatile and could deteriorate rapidly. He stressed that further evacuation may not be guaranteed. The UK has deployed military assets to Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean as a precautionary measure in case an evacuation becomes necessary. However, ministers have emphasized that immediate departure is crucial.\The UK joins several other countries in making arrangements or contingency plans to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon. Cyprus, being the closest EU member to the Middle East, is likely to serve as the main hub for evacuations, having handled a significant number of people fleeing the Hezbollah-Israel war in 2006. Neighboring Turkey has also offered facilities to assist with evacuations. Germany has already ordered the deployment of dozens of troops to Cyprus to help prepare for various scenarios, including the evacuation of Americans from Lebanon

Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Evacuation UK Germany

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel expands war goals to include return of residents near border with LebanonStatement from Benjamin Netanyahu comes after defence minister says the possibility for an agreement with Hezbollah was ‘running out’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Scores of Hezbollah members hurt in Lebanon after pagers explodeDetonation of pagers is biggest security breach for group since war with Israel began last year, Hezbollah official says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hezbollah members among hundreds wounded after pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria, officials say7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Exploding Pagers In Lebanon: Hezbollah Targeted, Israel-Hezbollah Tensions EscalateThousands of pagers used by the Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded in a series of coordinated blasts, injuring about 3,000 people and killing at least nine. While the cause remains unclear, experts suspect sabotage and point to Israeli involvement due to Mossad's history of targeting Hezbollah leaders. The incident raises concerns about a potential escalation in conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Hezbollah pager explosions live updates: Israel blamed for synchronised explosions across LebanonLebanese militant group Hezbollah has vowed 'punishment' against Israel over a wave of pager detonations in the country's south and east that killed nine people.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Iran, Lebanon condemn pager attack, Israel yet to commentIran’s foreign minister has strongly condemned what he and other officials say was an Israeli attack. Follow live updates.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »