Two Arrested After Woman Dies Following 'Brazilian Butt Lift' in UK

Photograph: Gloucestershire Police/PAPhotograph: Gloucestershire Police/PATwo people arrested after Alice Webb, 33, underwent ‘suspected cosmetic procedure’ in GloucestershireTributes have been paid to a woman who is thought to be the first person to die from undergoing a suspected Brazilian butt lift in the UK.

Friends of Webb, who had five children, set up a fundraising campaign to raise money for her family but it has since been closed. The fundraiser said she had undergone a Brazilian butt lift, where fat or dermal filler is injected into the buttocks to add volume and definition. In the UK, fillers used in Brazilian butt lifts tend to contain a natural substance called hyaluronic acid. Clinics offer the procedure for about £1,600.

“You were the best friend anyone could ever ask for I’m heartbroken that you had to grow your angel wings and become another guardian angel to watch over me, your family, the kids and Dane.

