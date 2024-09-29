Turnbull Accuses UK Government of Hypocrisy Over Spycatcher Files

Australia’s future prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 1986 with Peter Wright, a former MI5 agent and author of Spycatcher .Australia’s future prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 1986 with Peter Wright, a former MI5 agent and author of Spycatcher .has accused the UK government of hypocrisy and concealment over the way it continues to block the release of secret files about theBritish officials have repeatedly refused to disclose 32 files concerning the Spycatcher affair.

Turnbull said: “Armstrong’s perjury was really extraordinary. Since then I’ve obviously had a lot of experience as a prime minister in government. To me, it is still mind boggling that the cabinet secretary of the United Kingdom feels so entitled that he could go into a witness box and tell a dead set 100% lie.

He said: “Interestingly Charles Moore was able to read them, for his official biography of Maggie Thatcher, and even Charles, who is a very sympathetic biographer, was unable to defend Armstrong.”

