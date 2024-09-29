Trump Launches Fiery Attack on Immigrants During Wisconsin Rally

Donald Trump deployed some of his harshest rhetoric against immigrants who have crossed the border illegally and committed crimes, especially against young women, while he also escalated his personal insults against Kamala Harris .

His speech was unusually devoted almost entirely to undocumented immigrants. He called those who had committed violent crime “monsters,” “stone-cold killers” and “vile animals”. Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump speaks in front of pictures of undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes.The former president blamed Harris and Democratic President Joe Biden for allowing undocumented immigrants into the US, accusing some migrants of wanting to “rape, pillage, thieve, plunder and kill the people of the United States of America.

Donald Trump Immigration Crime Wisconsin Kamala Harris

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demons president Kate Roffey steps down, club launches board reviewKate Roffey is the first major Demons figure to quit their post after superstar Christian Petracca effectively put the club on notice when he aired his grievances to senior officials and expressed his desire to be traded.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Trump appears to tie high bacon prices to ‘horrible’ wind energyEx-president rails against wind power and laments decreased bacon consumption at Wisconsin rally speech

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ukrainian President Volydmyr Zelenskyy meets Donald Trump for first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents his 'victory plan' to Donald Trump during a closed-door meeting, after the US presidential candidate vowed to work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Trump golf club suspect left note saying he intended to kill ex-presidentSuspect also maintained a list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, justice department says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ryan Wesley Routh: Suspect identified after ‘assassination attempt’ on former president Donald Trump7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Trump’s security at golf course was lighter because he’s not sitting president: officialSheriff Ric Bradshaw indicated that former President Donald Trump’s security was lighter because he’s not the sitting commander in chief.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »