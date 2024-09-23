Tony Popovic Appointed Socceroos Head Coach After Graham Arnold Departure

Tony Popovic appointed Soccer oos head coach after Graham Arnold departure, as Football Australia seeks World Cup saviour ahead of must-win match

A shock loss to Bahrain and a disappointing draw with Indonesia saw the Socceroos take just one point from the first six available, leaving them with a mountain to climb in order to claim an automatic spot at the major tournament. The Socceroos will then face a stern test against Japan just five days later, leaving Popovic little room for error as he attempts to mold the team in his image.

Popovic acknowledged there was"a lot of work to do" between now and the Socceroos' clash with China, although he rejected suggestions he would rely on assistance from his predecessor to help sure up preparations.

