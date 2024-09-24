Tony Armstrong To Leave ABC News Breakfast For New TV Show

Tony Armstrong has used his ABC News Breakfast role to highlight issues faced by Indigenous Australians , including his personal experience of racism. Tony Armstrong has used his ABC News Breakfast role to highlight issues faced by Indigenous Australians , including his personal experience of racism.

A proud Gamilaroi man, Armstrong went from TV novice to one of the public broadcaster’s most popular presenters in a period he has described as a whirlwind.“I’ve been pretty nervous about doing this,” Armstrong said on-air on Tuesday. “I’ve retired from News Brekkie and my last day will be October 4.

In 2019 he became the first Indigenous person to call live football on commercial radio, at Triple M in Melbourne.

