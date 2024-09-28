This Google critic dared to accuse the tech giant of meddling in the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton - then his life fell apart
Although Google’s efforts failed and Trump was elected, his evidence painted a damning picture of a corporation wielding immense, unchecked power.Instead of addressing the real threat Epstein had uncovered, Clinton fired back with a tweet full of falsehoods, misrepresenting his research.By exposing the truth and defending his work, Epstein had made powerful enemies—two, to be precise: Hillary Clinton and Google.The consequences of Epstein's defiance were swift and brutal.
The debunked study youâre referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context thatâs about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted.
Epstein referenced an infamous short video called “The Selfish Ledger,” which explores the company's ability to reengineer humanity according to Google's values. This vision grows increasingly unsettling in light of Google’s controversial decision to remove its"Don't Be Evil" clause.If a corporation can dictate what qualifies as a"better" choice, it threatens to erode individual autonomy and impose a narrow, even perverted, definition of societal progress.
