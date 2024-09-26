The Vile Sexual Slurs Against Kamala Harris Are a Disturbingly Familiar Tactic

Trump and his supporters are happy to deploy vile sexual slurs . It’s a timeworn tactic – and the fight against it must not ceasethat Kamala Harris used sex to advance her career and reach striking distance of the White House, and it all feels horribly inevitable. A vile sexual joke comparing Harris and Hillary Clinton appears on social media. Trump quickly

It is hard enough for women to break through in politics, but when they do, misogyny is never far away. We like to think that after countless female leaders, not to mention three female prime ministers in the UK, the sting would have been drawn, but it has never gone away. It is low politics, but it works.

On her death, Chirac described her as a “peerless diplomat” in the league of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, and a grateful Clinton gave the eulogy at her funeral, describing her as “wise counsel, friend, a leader”. Even eight years later, Le Monde was writing that her work in defusing tensions between Washington and Paris had made the world a “safer place”.

And what happened next? Her application to become a diplomat was rejected by the Department of State in the US before the war because of her disability and gender. After peace broke out, Hall was sidelined by her envious male superiors at the CIA who had themselves not seen action – one even claiming in personnel files that she could not cope under pressure.

His chief of staff, Gen “Pug” Ismay, believed that without Clementine, the “history of Winston Churchill and of the world would have been a”. The then US ambassador Gil Winant, a thoughtful and observant figure, wrote that “if the future breeds historians of understanding”, Clementine’s service to Britain would be “given the full measure it deserves”.

