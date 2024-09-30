The Vice Presidential Debate: A Battle for the Soul of America

Time was when a column could plausibly be penned arguing that televised debates were overhyped and overrated when it came to determining the outcome of presidential elections.

In such a delicately calibrated election as this one, however, anything could shift the needle. That partly explains why the vice presidential showdown between the Republican J.D. Vance and the Democrat Tim Walz on Wednesday from 11am AEST is getting the Las Vegas pre-fight treatment. This Ivy League populist, an alumnus of Yale Law School, has also become a super-spreader of misinformation, most notably the dangerous canard that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing pets and eating them.

