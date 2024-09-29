The Off-Broadway Drama Could Determine Biden's Successor

Kamala Harris is a gripping figure, whether headlining the kind of joyful stadium rallies Democrats have not witnessed since the Obama years or sitting for a heart-to-heart with Oprah Winfrey.
Anything that drives or depresses turn-out in the seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — has the potential to be determining. Nor should we ignore Nebraska, but more of that later.Two of those seven battlegrounds, for instance, have ballot initiatives on abortion — an issue which has received considerable attention following the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022 though arguably not enough.
Of all the schisms that cleave contemporary America, few are more stark than the divide between those who consider themselves to be victims of US history and those who fear they will be casualties of its future. If Harris were also to pick up one electoral vote in Nebraska — the "blue dot," as it has been called — she could afford to lose Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, but still win the White House so long as she won all the usual reliably blue states along the three swing Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
