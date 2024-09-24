The Madness Is Out There: A Conspiracy-Fuelled Take on the Arsenal vs. Manchester City Game

Arteta and his players flagged some of the unresolved issues in a Manchester City team who now face months without Rodrio let’s just get this out there. First up Michael Oliver, who has ties to the United Arab Emirates, is appointed to referee Manchester City ’s biggest game of the seasona human who looks like Keir Starmer is seen in an Arsenal box, while the UK government is furiously back-channelling UAE trade relations.

In the case of Sunday’s game, the PGMOL and Premier League opened the door to this stuff with two terrible decisions. First, there is no way on this earth or any other that English referees should be off taking paid employment from a state that owns one of the clubs they routinely officiate. This is not to suggest referees are actually corrupt , but appearance is everything and this is mind-bogglingly careless.

But it also seems odd to assume defending is not the absolute sandwich bread of elite football, or that being the best defensive team in the league is not a significant shift of power. The fact so many people consume football remotely or in clips is probably part of this. In the flesh, in the stadium, watching the full 90 minutes on a screen undistracted, high-class defending is one of most thrilling and engaging parts of sport.

Other things were good, too. Oliver may have pre-assisted Arsenal’s equalising goal, but Gabriel Martinelli was already pulling very wide as a pre-set tactic to disconcert Walker before he went inside as a midfield “underlap”. It was smart play. Jurriën Timber was exceptional. Kai Havertz worked like a maniac.

