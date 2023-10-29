Tennis Star Pete Sampras' Wife Continues Cancer Treatment

The American made a rare public comment on Monday morning to drop the devastating news that Hollywood star Bridgette is continuing to receive treatment after being diagnosed recently.Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Sampras released a statement through the ATP Tour and asked for “good thoughts and prayers” from the tennis community as his wife battles the disease.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person,” the statement read. “However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.

“Seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself, and each other has been amazing,” Sampras said. “Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. headtopics.com

“With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”Wilson Sampras was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990 and is a former actress who appeared in a number of movies and television shows.

Her credits include appearances in shows such as “Saved by the Bell,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Frasier” and “CSI: Miami.” She starred in the film “Billy Madison” and was cast in “Last Action Hero” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”Tennis legend Pete Sampras. AAP Image/Narendra Shrestha.In response to the statement, Andy Murray wrote on X: “All the best to your wife and your family Pete.”Before the emergence of the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Federer was the GOAT of the sport. headtopics.com

